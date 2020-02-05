Global  

This Morning star Holly Willoughby launches passionate defence of Tracy Brabin as trolls brand her 's**g' over dress

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
This Morning star Holly Willoughby launches passionate defence of Tracy Brabin as trolls brand her 's**g' over dressTracy Brabin's dress is selling out on ASOS - after she was accused of being a "s**g" for wearing it in the Commons earlier this week.
News video: UK MP Tracy Brabin Fires Back At Trolls Over Her Outfit

UK MP Tracy Brabin Fires Back At Trolls Over Her Outfit 00:47

 Tracy Brabin fires back at her critics.

British MP Tracy Brabin fires back after being flooded with sexist abuse over an off-the-shoulder dress

British MP Tracy Brabin has fired back at online trolls after being flooded with abuse because her shoulder was visible in Parliament.
SBS Also reported by •Daily Record

