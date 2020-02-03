Global  

Peter Wright: PDC world champion ready to 'fend off' challengers

BBC Local News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Suffolk -- Peter Wright believes there will be a target on his back as new PDC world champion, but is confident he can "fend off" his challengers.
Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen beats Peter Wright on opening night

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen kicks off his Premier League Darts campaign with victory over world champion Peter Wright.
BBC Sport

Peter Wright: Masters win over Michael Smith continues fine start to 2020

BBC Local News: Suffolk -- Peter Wright follows his World Championship success by beating Michael Smith in a deciding leg to win the Masters.
BBC Local News


Mavedotcom

Darren Main RT @OfficialPDC: A CHAMPION IS WELCOMED HOME. Peter Wright is announced as the World Champion for the very first time in Scotland and the… 2 minutes ago

Pedro83_V

Peter Vaughan RT @livedarts: MVG GAINS REVENGE 🇳🇱 Michael van Gerwen gets one over on World Champion Peter Wright as he closes out a thrilling 7-5 victo… 7 minutes ago

LarryNartey

Larry Nii Nartey RT @bet365: 2013: Winner 2014: Runner-up 2015: Runner-up 2016: Winner 2017: Winner 2018: Winner 2019: Winner Five-time Premier League winn… 23 minutes ago

bet365

bet365 2013: Winner 2014: Runner-up 2015: Runner-up 2016: Winner 2017: Winner 2018: Winner 2019: Winner Five-time Premier… https://t.co/XEv8ldZaHT 25 minutes ago

PandJLive

P&J Live RT @OfficialPDC: GAME THREE! It's a repeat of the World Championship Final... Reigning Premier League Champion Michael van Gerwen takes… 26 minutes ago

