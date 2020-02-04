Global  

British Asians speak of racism and alienation since coronavirus outbreak

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
British Asian people say they have experienced a rise in racism in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, ranging from verbal abuse to physical attacks.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Outbreak Reportedly Fueling Xenophobia Of Asians

Coronavirus Outbreak Reportedly Fueling Xenophobia Of Asians 01:38

 Misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak and concerns over how the virus spreads is reportedly driving xenophobia of Asians worldwide.

British resident of Wuhan: 'Government won't let my wife leave with me' [Video]British resident of Wuhan: 'Government won't let my wife leave with me'

A Briton living in Wuhan with his mother and Chinese wife has deplored the Foreign and Commonwealth Office's handling of the coronavirus outbreak as 'abominable'. Matt Raw has said the whole family was..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Final flight carrying evacuated Brits from Wuhan lands in UK [Video]Final flight carrying evacuated Brits from Wuhan lands in UK

This is the moment the final flight carrying evacuated Brits from coronavirus-hit Wuhan landed in the UK. Footage shows the plane, which was carrying over 200 passengers, battling the winds of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published


Asian Champions League: Coronavirus outbreak sees fixtures delayed

Asian Champions League games featuring Chinese clubs will be delayed until April and May because of the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC Sport

Coronavirus outbreak renews push for fresh anti-racism campaign

The coronavirus outbreak has refocused attention on racist attitudes in Australia and the federal opposition and experts are renewing calls for fresh anti-racism...
SBS Also reported by •Reuters

