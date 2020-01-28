One News Page (United Kingdom) SPONSORED: Small Business Of The Year scooped big win at the Gloucestershire Business awards: https://t.co/1noCE81eO4 31 minutes ago

I ♥ Gloucestershire SPONSORED: Small Business Of The Year scooped big win at the Gloucestershire Business awards Haremi Ltd was awarded… https://t.co/coEnM3hjO7 1 hour ago

Christian City Christian City sponsored the 2019 Small Business of the Year Award. Congratulations to Frank & Patti Kadkhodaian, C… https://t.co/doSrSI6PE2 3 days ago

Theologos Sosonis @noampomsky @doikon More than 1m Indians & Chinese get sponsored H1Bs easily every year from Silicon Valley compan… https://t.co/23W9AzwyYJ 4 days ago

Katharine Child Anyway if yr business needs BEE points or u want to sponsor a kid (some child headed households)Roseact always look… https://t.co/DCNJtevBKy 5 days ago

Willis & Machnik Congrats to Phil Curtis and the @ClassicTurning team for receiving the Small Business Person of the Year award at l… https://t.co/0XXgNjwP3H 6 days ago