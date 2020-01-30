Global  

Coronavirus death toll rises 73 to 563 with 28,108 cases

Wales Online Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus death toll rises 73 to 563 with 28,108 casesIn the port city of Yokohama, Japan, health workers said 20 people from the cruise ship Diamond Princess were confirmed with the virus
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 500

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 500 00:32

 The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 490 people and infected more than 24,000 globally. The deadly virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first detected in China. According to CNN, the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus continues to climb with no...

Coronavirus Recommendations [Video]Coronavirus Recommendations

The death toll from the coronavirus continues to climb.

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO..

China coronavirus death toll rises to 722 with 34,546 cases

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 722, while new cases jumped to 34,546.
Two anti-HIV drugs could be used to cure the Wuhan coronavirus

As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise, scientists are turning to anti-viral HIV drugs in their search for a cure. The deadly virus started in Wuhan,...
