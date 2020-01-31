Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Love Island sparks Ofcom complaints as fans fear for Shaughna

Love Island sparks Ofcom complaints as fans fear for Shaughna

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Love Island sparks Ofcom complaints as fans fear for ShaughnaShaughna has been seen getting increasingly anxious over the last week as she wondered if Callum would be loyal in Casa Amor, where six new girls were sent to test the boys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island's Callum Has 'Done Bits' With Shaughna But Admits He Is Not Attracted To Her [Video]Love Island's Callum Has 'Done Bits' With Shaughna But Admits He Is Not Attracted To Her

Love Island's Callum Has 'Done Bits' With Shaughna But Admits He Is Not Attracted To Her

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:16Published

Callum Jones isn't attracted to Shaughna Phillips [Video]Callum Jones isn't attracted to Shaughna Phillips

'Love Island' star Callum Jones has admitted he doesn't feel any "sexual attraction" to his partner Shaughna Phillips, as he makes a move on Molly Smith.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island fans troll Shaughna over her legs days after demanding 'more realistic' bodies

Love Island fans troll Shaughna over her legs days after demanding 'more realistic' bodiesOne of the many complaints surrounding the ITV2 reality show has been its casting - but fans have seemingly forgotten that in their targeting of Shaughna
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Love Island sparks Ofcom complaints as fans fear for Shaughna: https://t.co/TFgcbQ9z39 31 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live #LoveIsland sparks Ofcom complaints as fans fear for Shaughna over Callum heartbreak https://t.co/3lKo1hlQBM 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.