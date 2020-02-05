Global  

Jameela Jamil just came out as queer after immense backlash to her new voguing show

PinkNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Jameela Jamil has come out as a member of the LGBT+ community in response to criticism over her upcoming role in a new HBO voguing series. On Tuesday HBO announced that the actor, activist, model and presenter Jamil would be sitting on a panel of judges for its new unscripted voguing competition Legendary. Voguing, a...
News video: Jameela Jamil is queer

Jameela Jamil is queer 01:16

 Jameela Jamil has come out of queer after she received backlash for her new TV show 'Legendary'.

Actress Jameela Jamil has come out as queer amid backlash that she would be the host of a new show about ballroom dancing.

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after announcing she's queer [Video]Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after announcing she's queer

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil has become the latest celebrity to identify as "queer".

Jameela Jamil comes out as 'queer' amid 'brutal' backlash over voguing show; quits Twitter

Jameela Jamil is opening up about her sexuality amid backlash over her role in HBO Max's new voguing series that some critics say "belongs to queer people."
Jameela Jamil is being harassed with ‘shocking vitriol’ after coming out as queer and it’s seriously not OK

In response to criticism over her casting in a voguing show, Jameela Jamil set the record straight by coming out as queer – only to face a barrage of yet more...
dark2light2019

dark2light2020 RT @stclairashley: Jameela Jamil came out as gay to avoid being criticized for not being representative of the LGBTQ community on her new s… 30 minutes ago

LunaRoseHD

Luna Rose RT @rachelkiley: Really dumb to see people claiming Jameela Jamil came out as***as a “PR move” today when 1) lol yeah being***REALL… 1 hour ago

quelizinha

quelizinha RT @hatpinwoman: I saw that Jameela Jamil has been having a tough time, and she just came out as queer. I wish her well, but my first quest… 1 hour ago

msnuk

MSN UK Jamil comes out as 'queer' following backlash over new voguing show https://t.co/mS7KH2HRYu 1 hour ago

StelliesQueerUS

QueerUS RT @outmagazine: "I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that ca… 2 hours ago

ernst_zg

Ernesto Zelayandía-González RT @PinkNews: Jameela Jamil just came out as***after immense backlash to her new voguing show https://t.co/kycfgyKSBG 2 hours ago

MargatePride

Margate Pride Jameela Jamil just came out as***after immense backlash to her new voguing show https://t.co/DGCD7FmOiy https://t.co/ufxGGth4hX 2 hours ago

