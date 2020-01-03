Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Phone holding clue to Manchester Arena bomb plot seized at airport, court told

Phone holding clue to Manchester Arena bomb plot seized at airport, court told

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A mobile phone containing a clue to the Manchester Arena bomb plot was seized by police in an airport stop two months before the atrocity, a court has heard.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes [Video]Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes

Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:18Published

Finnish tourist arrested after allegedly making bomb threat against Thai airport [Video]Finnish tourist arrested after allegedly making bomb threat against Thai airport

A Finnish tourist was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat against an airport in Thailand. Jyrki Juhani Virmo, 63, was traced by police after a call from a mobile phone warned of an..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 08:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hashem Abedi trial: Police seized phone containing evidence of Manchester Arena bomb plot two months before attack

Phone contained evidence of chemical purchase by friend allegedly duped by Hashem Abedi
Independent Also reported by •BBC News

I would have told mother if I suspected brother of Arena bomb plot, says accused

The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi told police he had no involvement in the “instigation, preparation or commission” of the 2017 attack,...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.