Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Jameela Jamil comes out as queer following backlash over Legendary casting

Jameela Jamil comes out as queer following backlash over Legendary casting

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Jameela Jamil has come out as queer following a backlash to her casting in a voguing competition show.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Jameela Jamil is queer

Jameela Jamil is queer 01:16

 Jameela Jamil has come out of queer after she received backlash for her new TV show 'Legendary'.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer After Backlash Over HBO's Voguing Series

Jameela Jamil has officially come out as queer, following a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community over her involvement in an HBO Max competition series about...
E! Online

Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer to Defend Her 'Legendary' Judging Gig

Following the backlash over her casting as a lead judge on the upcoming voguing competition show, the 'Good Place' alum says she has 'privilege and power and a...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

mrscottnunn

Scott Nunn Good Place star Jameela Jamil comes out as***after Ballroom backlash https://t.co/12zBx9uXUW 47 seconds ago

VeronicaLucife

Veronica Kirby RT @USATODAY: Following online criticism, Jameela Jamil came out as "queer" in a lengthy statement posted on her Twitter account. https://t… 4 minutes ago

LollyB1312

LoquaciousLolly13 Not fucking news Jameela Jamil comes out as***after facing backlash over casting in new voguing show https://t.co/PdbU9SWaqd 5 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @InStyle: "It's scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you're already a brown female in your thirties." Jamee… 5 minutes ago

KarimKelyn

Karim kelyn RT @SkyNews: Jameela Jamil comes out as***on Twitter https://t.co/Twnu1QmjyH 5 minutes ago

Katecar84611017

Kate Carter🌟🌟 RT @Phil_Nourse: A little help? Jameela Jamil gets***for taking a judge’s place on a gay dance show. She then comes out as ‘queer.’ Even… 8 minutes ago

Shukes69

Mark (TBD) ☮️🇬🇧 "Jameela Jamil comes out as***after facing backlash over casting in new voguing show" https://t.co/BNnuR8JTmk 9 minutes ago

tayIorswish13

sab 🍁 RT @PopCrave: Jameela Jamil comes out as***after facing backlash over casting in new vogueing reality show: "It's scary as an actor t… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.