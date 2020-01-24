Global  

Gay SNP minister Derek Mackay resigns after bombarding teenage boy with hundreds of inappropriate messages

PinkNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Scotland’s finance minister Derek Mackay has stepped down after admitting to bombarding a 16-year-old schoolboy with nearly 300 inappropriate messages on social media. In a series of Facebook and Instagram messages sent over a period of six months, Mackay, 42, asked the teen: “Are our chats between us?”...
News video: Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy

Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy 01:05

 Derek Mackay, former Scottish Finance Secretary has resigned after admitting he had “behaved foolishly”, following reports he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy. The father-of-two stepped down just hours before he was due to announce the Scottish Budget for 2020-21. The Scottish Sun...

Derek Mackay: Scottish finance secretary quits amid messages claims

Derek Mackay admits he has "behaved foolishly" after a newspaper reports that he sent 270 messages to a 16-year-old boy.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily RecordSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphNYTimes.comIndependent

Scotland’s finance minister resigns hours before budget

Derek Mackay alleged to have sent hundreds of online messages to a 16-year-old boy
FT.com


