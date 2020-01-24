Gay SNP minister Derek Mackay resigns after bombarding teenage boy with hundreds of inappropriate messages
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Scotland’s finance minister Derek Mackay has stepped down after admitting to bombarding a 16-year-old schoolboy with nearly 300 inappropriate messages on social media. In a series of Facebook and Instagram messages sent over a period of six months, Mackay, 42, asked the teen: “Are our chats between us?”...
Derek Mackay, former Scottish Finance Secretary has resigned after admitting he had “behaved foolishly”, following reports he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy. The father-of-two stepped down just hours before he was due to announce the Scottish Budget for 2020-21. The Scottish Sun...