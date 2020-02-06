Liam Byrne chosen as Labour candidate Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Labour frontbencher Liam Byrne will take on Andy Street in the West Midlands Mayoral election after winning the race to become the party's candidate. 👓 View full article

