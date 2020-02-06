Global  

Flag flying on royal birthdays questioned after order to mark Andrew’s 60th

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The policy of flying Union Flags on royal birthdays is being re-examined after councils were ordered to do so on the Duke of York’s birthday.
Recent related news from verified sources

UK reconsiders plan to fly flags on Prince Andrew’s birthday

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it is reviewing the policy of raising Union Jacks atop town halls on royal birthdays, after some officials balked at...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCTV NewsThe Argus

Prince Andrew: SDLP oppose flying flag for royal birthday

The Duke of York, who has stepped back from royal duties, was to become an Admiral on his birthday.
BBC News

