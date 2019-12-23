John Bercow slapped down by Commons authorities over ex-Speaker’s autobiography

Former speaker John Bercow has been rebuked by the House of Commons authorities for naming members of staff without their permission in his newly-published autobiography.



Recent related videos from verified sources Bercow 'rubbishes' bullying accusations "Total and utter rubbish", that's how the former Commons speaker John Bercow has described accusations he "brutalised" staff. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:04Published 1 day ago John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message. In a tumultuous year in politics, Mr Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published on December 23, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Bercow dismisses claims he ‘brutalised’ parliamentary staff as ‘utter rubbish’ Ex-Commons Speaker John Bercow has dismissed as “total and utter rubbish” claims he “brutalised” parliamentary staff.

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live John Bercow slapped down by Commons over autobiography controversy https://t.co/MyOU2zzQ20 8 minutes ago Jonathan Reilly John Bercow has been slapped down here. Hard to see how he gets his Peerage from here: https://t.co/H8X8NR2x8h 1 hour ago