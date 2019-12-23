Global  

John Bercow slapped down by Commons authorities over ex-Speaker’s autobiography

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Former speaker John Bercow has been rebuked by the House of Commons authorities for naming members of staff without their permission in his newly-published autobiography.
News video: Bercow calls bullying claims 'total rubbish'

Bercow calls bullying claims 'total rubbish' 01:12

 Former Commons speaker John Bercow has rejected claims that he "brutalised people" in the House of Commons.

Bercow 'rubbishes' bullying accusations [Video]Bercow 'rubbishes' bullying accusations

"Total and utter rubbish", that's how the former Commons speaker John Bercow has described accusations he "brutalised" staff.

John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message [Video]John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message. In a tumultuous year in politics, Mr Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and..

Bercow dismisses claims he ‘brutalised’ parliamentary staff as ‘utter rubbish’

Ex-Commons Speaker John Bercow has dismissed as “total and utter rubbish” claims he “brutalised” parliamentary staff.
Belfast Telegraph

