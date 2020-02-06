Ralf Little makes Death in Paradise debut tonight as Ardal O’Hanlon’s replacement Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker, from Manchester Police, who is flown over to the fictional island of Saint Marie to investigate what appears to be a simple suicide case. Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker, from Manchester Police, who is flown over to the fictional island of Saint Marie to investigate what appears to be a simple suicide case. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bolton Network Ralf Little makes his detective debut on Death in Paradise https://t.co/C5eJ5IAbaG ACTOR actor Ralf 38 minutes ago Birmingham Live Ralf Little makes his #DeathInParadise debut tonight https://t.co/PpTfK0YLWc 51 minutes ago