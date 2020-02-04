PA Headline

Sorono12 RT @videocelts: Utterly shameless. @BBCSportScot first headline on 4pm bulletin is that a 12 year old has been charged re Morelos. Still to… 2 seconds ago Diversity&Justice4All🏳️‍🌈 RT @JoyAnnReid: And here's the @wsj headline and their writeup for those with a subscription: https://t.co/U1IGiPppR2) https://t.co/RPWOR83… 2 seconds ago Brian Fagioli @richdemuro @ijustine @KTLAMorningNews I mean, I’m not gonna tell you how to do your job, KTLA. but... not putting… https://t.co/IHBwrZ4tBS 3 seconds ago Rhonda RT @ChrisMurphyCT: Better headline is "Justice Department, KGB Come to Agreement to Open Joint Pro-Trump Propaganda Office" https://t.co/E… 7 seconds ago 🈴♨️ RT @ELDirty317: Alright so💥 if you ain’t know me & @charlieFRECKS bringing @FrshWaters & @squeakPIVOT to headline @jadamfbell @Poindexter__… 8 seconds ago anna idk why but i feel like he’s responsible for that newspaper headline https://t.co/uDA6vzyglE 9 seconds ago OFFSZN @deadbrew1 Reggie Wayne could get arrested for murder tomorrow and the headline tomorrow would be "former patriots… https://t.co/zLkRZOwvGF 11 seconds ago Ian Nockolds @westcountryfb @NL_Matters The restructuring is definite. A 3 year program designed to give us the "Perfect Pyramid… https://t.co/kLeFD5WIDA 17 seconds ago