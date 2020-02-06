Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Former Scotland and Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller retires at 40

Former Scotland and Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller retires at 40

BBC News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Former Partick Thistle and Scotland striker Kenny Miller has retired from football at the age of 40.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller retires from football

Former Scotland international Kenny Miller has announced his retirement from football.
Belfast Telegraph

Kenny Miller retires as former Rangers star calls time on 24-year career

Kenny Miller retires as former Rangers star calls time on 24-year careerThe 39-year-old most recently left Partick Thistle having made his senior debut for Hibs in 1998.
Daily Record Also reported by •Derby Telegraph

Tweets about this

OwenPrice535635

Owen Price Former Scotland and Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller retires at 40 https://t.co/gz4KJ21Lge 18 minutes ago

JagsNewsHound

Jags News Hound Former Scotland and Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller retires at #PTFC #Jags #PartickThistle #FNH https://t.co/bOSxhIXzeL 48 minutes ago

FWPPartick

FWP Partick Thistle NEWS: Former Scotland and Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller retires at 40 (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/xYA2XNOkT5 56 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Former #Scotland and Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller retires at 40 - BBC News #TheWanderersFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/95QjL0necZ 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Former #Scotland and Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller retires at the age of 40 - BBC News #TheWanderersFC… https://t.co/VKymBQfnJH 1 hour ago

NewsOnScotland

NEWSONSCOTLAND Former #Scotland and Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller retires at the age of 40 https://t.co/dxkW3qQXnI https://t.co/MKOy1vqsaB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.