Third UK coronavirus patient tests positive as NHS work to identify anybody in contact

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Third UK coronavirus patient tests positive as NHS work to identify anybody in contactA third patient in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health said.
 A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer has said. Professor Chris Whitty said the person, who did not contract the virus in the UK, is currently being transferred to one of the UK's four infectious diseases centres for treatment.

Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York [Video]Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York

Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading..

Coronavirus patient in Wisconsin to remain in isolation at home until virus-free [Video]Coronavirus patient in Wisconsin to remain in isolation at home until virus-free

A patient who visited the University of Wisconsin Madison University Hospital is confirmed to have the Novel Coronavirus health officials said Wednesday. The patient who recently visited Beijing, China..

Coronavirus in the UK: Third patient tests positive for deadly illness


Telegraph.co.uk

Third coronavirus case reported in the UK as 'patient quarantined'

Third coronavirus case reported in the UK as 'patient quarantined'Two national media outlets have said a Chinese soldier allegedly "tested positive" for the virus
Cambridge News


