Coronavirus in Brighton: Live updates as case is confirmed

The Argus Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A coronavirus case has been reported in Brighton. We will be bringing you all the a latest.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York [Video]Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York

Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin [Video]First case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus diagnosed in Brighton, Guardian reports

A patient has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Brighton, the Guardian is reporting this afternoon. England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty...
Brighton and Hove News

Daily coronavirus updates given to medics in Brighton and Hove

Medics in Brighton and Hove are receiving daily updates on coronavirus. No cases have been reported in Brighton and Hove but family doctors are keeping watch for...
Brighton and Hove News


Tweets about this

theastamper

Thea Stamper Xx RT @SianGriffiths6: BREAKING Coronavirus: third UK case confirmed in Brighton as death toll in China passes 560 – latest news https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

SharanMacdonald

macsharan RT @brightonargus: It's understood the latest patient with #coronavirus was in #Brighton. See all the latest here https://t.co/Crw3TTHoqY 1 hour ago

GraemebrettWil1

LOUISCYPHER RT @alexander_minh: 3rd UK #coronavirus case diagnosed in Brighton #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/V2eA4ghuqE 2 hours ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “The patient was diagnosed in Brighton but is being transferred to a London hospital, contracted the disease in an… https://t.co/QVPjzUv98r 2 hours ago

Shaneo_300

#GSBOUT RT @brightonargus: We are LIVE in #Brighton after reports of a #coronavirus case here. Follow the latest updates: https://t.co/Ht6feo3Vnl 2 hours ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “The third person to be diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK from Brighton contracted the disease outside of China,… https://t.co/vAAzpu5jb5 2 hours ago

brightonargus

Brighton Argus It's understood the latest patient with #coronavirus was in #Brighton. See all the latest here https://t.co/Crw3TTHoqY 2 hours ago

SussexIncidents

Sussex Incidents Breaking:= The @guardian reports a 3ed person to be diagnosed with #coronavirus in the UK The patient, was diagnos… https://t.co/yQMAk7kgRO 2 hours ago

