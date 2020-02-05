Coronavirus in Brighton: Live updates as case is confirmed

Thea Stamper Xx RT @SianGriffiths6: BREAKING Coronavirus: third UK case confirmed in Brighton as death toll in China passes 560 – latest news https://t.co/… 1 hour ago macsharan RT @brightonargus: It's understood the latest patient with #coronavirus was in #Brighton. See all the latest here https://t.co/Crw3TTHoqY 1 hour ago LOUISCYPHER RT @alexander_minh: 3rd UK #coronavirus case diagnosed in Brighton #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/V2eA4ghuqE 2 hours ago TheWatcher/ “The patient was diagnosed in Brighton but is being transferred to a London hospital, contracted the disease in an… https://t.co/QVPjzUv98r 2 hours ago #GSBOUT RT @brightonargus: We are LIVE in #Brighton after reports of a #coronavirus case here. Follow the latest updates: https://t.co/Ht6feo3Vnl 2 hours ago TheWatcher/ “The third person to be diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK from Brighton contracted the disease outside of China,… https://t.co/vAAzpu5jb5 2 hours ago Brighton Argus It's understood the latest patient with #coronavirus was in #Brighton. See all the latest here https://t.co/Crw3TTHoqY 2 hours ago Sussex Incidents Breaking:= The @guardian reports a 3ed person to be diagnosed with #coronavirus in the UK The patient, was diagnos… https://t.co/yQMAk7kgRO 2 hours ago