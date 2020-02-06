Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Third person in UK tests positive for deadly coronavirus

Third person in UK tests positive for deadly coronavirus

Daily Record Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Third person in UK tests positive for deadly coronavirusEngland's Chief Medical Officer says the person is currently being transferred to one of the UK's four infectious diseases centres for treatment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus

A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer has said. Professor Chris Whitty said the person, who did not contract the virus in the UK, is currently..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York [Video]Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York

Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in the UK: Third patient tests positive for deadly illness


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •Hull Daily MailBelfast TelegraphMid-Day

Britain confirms third case of coronavirus

A third person in the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus, England's chief medical officer said on Thursday.
Reuters India Also reported by •Hull Daily MailBelfast TelegraphMid-DayCanterbury Times

Tweets about this

NetworkBolton

Bolton Network Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/O4IlXUWVcq A third person in 9 minutes ago

LindaLa23623844

Linda Lamb Third person in UK tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/PdufAFJc3I 13 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Coronavirus: Third person in UK tests positive for disease - ITV News https://t.co/2QdndFHSsH 17 minutes ago

AmandaBritt2019

amandabritt RT @ScottishSun: Third patient tests positive for coronavirus in the UK  https://t.co/alWUZvV0ac https://t.co/0BOrSQiSRO 18 minutes ago

JohnAsh39335697

John Ashton Third person tests positive for coronavirus in UK https://t.co/pVV4cVlAqY 21 minutes ago

DebarringtonH

Deborah H. Arrington RT @Independent_ie: Coronavirus infects 10 more passengers on Japan cruise ship where two Irish among 3,700 in quarantine https://t.co/smkI… 25 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record England's Chief Medical Officer says the person is currently being transferred to one of the UK's four infectious d… https://t.co/4KIHdVLCSF 30 minutes ago

PA

PA Media Professor Chris Whitty said the person is currently being transferred to an infectious diseases centre for treatmen… https://t.co/N1JJbRWk96 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.