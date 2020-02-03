Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rangers sign deal with Donald Trump's luxury resort to host hospitality events

Rangers sign deal with Donald Trump's luxury resort to host hospitality events

Daily Record Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Rangers sign deal with Donald Trump's luxury resort to host hospitality eventsLight Blues supporters can access special spa breaks and golf packages at the Turnberry resort.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump’s $3.4 Million Super Bowl Tab [Video]Trump’s $3.4 Million Super Bowl Tab

A HuffPost analysis shows that President Donald Trump cost taxpayers a lot of green so he could host a Super Bowl party at his Florida resort.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wattygaffney

wattygaffneyRN Today I have walked away from my association with Rangers football club following their disgraceful decision to sig… https://t.co/rJY3ESc67x 4 hours ago

MacNaBracha

Seonaidh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @maroonajambo "Rangers, want to do a deal with a fat orange man?" "Where do we sign?" https://t.co/Pc2hm7ECpb 5 hours ago

rangersfcnewsn1

Rangers FC News Rangers sign deal with Donald Trump’s luxury resort to host hospitality events https://t.co/e5kxJhew4k https://t.co/G2e2n3gUBa 8 hours ago

Radar4428

Radar RT @MLBRosterMoves: .@Rangers sign 1B Greg Bird to @MiLB deal with invite to @MLB #SpringTraining1 day ago

VictorSharma12

Victor Sharma RT @pinstripealley: #Yankees news: Mookie Betts, David Price traded in three-team blockbuster; Greg Bird signs minor-league deal with #Rang… 2 days ago

pinstripealley

Pinstripe Alley #Yankees news: Mookie Betts, David Price traded in three-team blockbuster; Greg Bird signs minor-league deal with… https://t.co/Dxz5XQAzP5 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.