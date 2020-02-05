Chinese newborn tests positive for coronavirus

A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer has said. Professor Chris Whitty said the person, who did not contract the virus in the UK, is currently..

Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading..