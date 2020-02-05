Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Chinese newborn tests positive for coronavirus

Chinese newborn tests positive for coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The new coronavirus has been confirmed in a baby just 36 hours after its birth, China’s official media said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus

A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer has said. Professor Chris Whitty said the person, who did not contract the virus in the UK, is currently..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York [Video]Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York

Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Infant tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth

A baby in China's epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reported
Hindu

Baby tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth

A baby in China's epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DebHawn

Deb Hawn RT @fukushimaexpos2: Chinese newborn tests positive for virus. https://t.co/9PySQDty0b 2 minutes ago

carpehypocrites

carpehypocrites RT @irishexaminer: Chinese newborn tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/pdVDG8Bo3u 19 minutes ago

SoniaAnnWillar1

Sonia Willard RT @breakingnewsie: Chinese newborn tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/dx6dTHCIXO 19 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Chinese newborn tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/pdVDG8Bo3u 21 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Chinese newborn tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/dx6dTHCIXO 21 minutes ago

workexpert

Expert Career Stuff RT @SFGate: Chinese newborn tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Qkb0PiBSjv https://t.co/5xq8g6Z9RO 24 minutes ago

SFGate

SFGate Chinese newborn tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Qkb0PiBSjv https://t.co/5xq8g6Z9RO 26 minutes ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Chinese newborn tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/pzEdWH7JHL https://t.co/X84B4zkpwN 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.