Coronavirus diagnosed in Brighton, Guardian reports

Brighton and Hove News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A patient has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Brighton, the Guardian is reporting this afternoon. England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty confirmed a third UK case of the highly contagious virus had been diagnosed this lunchtime. He said the person did not contract the virus ...
News video: Coronavirus and the voices of Wuhan: 'My anxiety is increasing day by day'

Coronavirus and the voices of Wuhan: 'My anxiety is increasing day by day' 03:35

 Wuhan, the Chinese city identified as the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, has been on lockdown since 23 January. The Guardian spoke to residents, expats and tourists currently in the city about what it's like living in quarantine.

Crew of Diamond Princess ship at greater risk of COVID-19 infection [Video]Crew of Diamond Princess ship at greater risk of COVID-19 infection

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN — As quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues, crews may be facing a greater risk of coronavirus infection. The New York Times reports that at least 219 people..

New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes [Video]New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick. The South Morning China Post reports on Tuesday that the new cases..

Coronavirus Brighton: Four new cases confirmed

THERE are reports that four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Brighton - which would take the total UK cases to eight.
Coronavirus: Reports of Brighton patient having virus

THERE are unconfirmed reports a patient from Brighton has been diagnosed as suffering from the coronavirus.
