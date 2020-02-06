Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Bells will ring at Westminster Abbey on Andrew’s birthday

Bells will ring at Westminster Abbey on Andrew’s birthday

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The bells of Westminster Abbey will still ring out in celebration of the Duke of York’s 60th birthday, it has been confirmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew: Bells of Westminster Abbey to ring for Duke of York's 60th birthday as councils exempt from celebration

UK government says councils will not be forced to mark date by flying flags after backlash
Independent

Councils no longer need to fly flags for Prince Andrew's birthday

Councils no longer need to fly flags for Prince Andrew's birthdayBut the bells of Westminster Abbey were still expected to ring out in celebration of Andrew's milestone birthday on February 19
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marcdeberner

Marc de Berner RT @GitaSahgal: Westminster Abbey’s bells will ring out for disgraced duke’s birthday - the Monarch’s decision. What can I say? Grooming ga… 27 seconds ago

_Sigel

Exit The Matrix RT @gobradiouk: Bells will ring at Westminster Abbey on Andrew´s birthday despite Jeffrey Epstein probe https://t.co/AT57dlAaKB https://t.c… 42 seconds ago

nontgor

Gordon Anderson RT @Harryb22: “The bells of Westminster Abbey will still ring out to celebrate the Duke of York's 60th birthday, despite his involvement in… 3 minutes ago

GitaSahgal

Gita Sahgal Westminster Abbey’s bells will ring out for disgraced duke’s birthday - the Monarch’s decision. What can I say? Gro… https://t.co/nQf2TdN8gy 7 minutes ago

liberty54

Connie RT @JohnEJefferson: Another good reason to be faithless....Bells will ring at Westminster Abbey on Andrew’s birthday https://t.co/U0TaO8JTdG 2 hours ago

SherlockTarot

Nichola 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧🔍🕵️‍♂️ RT @sissywynn: Westminster Abbey bells WILL ring out to celebrate Prince Andrew's 60th birthday despite him ... https://t.co/9drR9uoSHH via… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.