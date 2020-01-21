Global  

Ruth Davidson poised for House of Lords despite furious attacks on Boris Johnson

PinkNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
British prime minister Boris Johnson is poised to nominate Ruth Davidson, the former Conservative Party leader in Scotland, as a House of Lords peer. Despite the lawmaker sparring with the premier, the 41-year-old may join the ranks of her predecessor Baroness Goldie, The Daily Mirror reported today. The Edinburgh Central...
News video: Corbyn attacks PM over climate change record during PMQs

Corbyn attacks PM over climate change record during PMQs 00:56

 Today's PMQs saw Jeremy Corbyn criticise Boris Johnson’s record on climate change. The Prime Minister responded by saying Mr Corbyn couldn't cope with the "reality" of what the Conservatives are doing in government.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ruth Davidson, Hammond and Clarke set for peerages

Ex-chancellors sacked by the PM for opposing a no-deal Brexit are set for the Lords, the BBC learns.
BBC News

Boris Johnson nominates Brexit critics Hammond and Clarke for peerages

BBC Local News: Cumbria -- Ex-chancellors sacked by the PM for opposing a no-deal Brexit are set for the Lords, the BBC learns.
BBC Local News

