Ruth Davidson poised for House of Lords despite furious attacks on Boris Johnson
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () British prime minister Boris Johnson is poised to nominate Ruth Davidson, the former Conservative Party leader in Scotland, as a House of Lords peer. Despite the lawmaker sparring with the premier, the 41-year-old may join the ranks of her predecessor Baroness Goldie, The Daily Mirror reported today. The Edinburgh Central...
Today's PMQs saw Jeremy Corbyn criticise Boris Johnson’s record on climate change. The Prime Minister responded by saying Mr Corbyn couldn't cope with the "reality" of what the Conservatives are doing in government.