Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Girl, 7, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Belgrave

Girl, 7, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Belgrave

Leicester Mercury Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
'The incident remains under investigation and officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Girl with cerebral palsy makes her first independent journey to the car [Video]Girl with cerebral palsy makes her first independent journey to the car

An adorable five-year-old girl with cerebral palsy beamed from ear to ear after she climbed into the car unaided for the first time - thanks to her own little set of steps.Little Lilac Jackson has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Summer's Project gives back to Golisano hospital [Video]Summer's Project gives back to Golisano hospital

Girl gives back to Golisano Hospital patients

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:15Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.