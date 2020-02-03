Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Liam Byrne chosen as Labour’s West Midlands mayor candidate

Liam Byrne chosen as Labour’s West Midlands mayor candidate

FT.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Selection of one-time Blairite minister represents big defeat for party’s hard left
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Breaking - Liam Byrne selected to take on Andy Street to be next Mayor of West Midlands

Breaking - Liam Byrne selected to take on Andy Street to be next Mayor of West MidlandsLabour members have selected Liam Byrne to take on Andy Street in the May election for West Midlands mayor
Tamworth Herald

Labour fury after Mayor Andy Street says West Midlands Trains can keep on running services

Labour fury after Mayor Andy Street says West Midlands Trains can keep on running servicesWest Midlands Trains 'should have been sacked', according to Labour MP Liam Byrne
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Liam Byrne chosen as Labour’s West Midlands mayor candidate https://t.co/mT2kZfsdfd 2 minutes ago

ft4s

FT for Schools Liam Byrne chosen as Labour’s West Midlands mayor candidate https://t.co/fWeFdTIDJe 15 minutes ago

ftukpolitics

FT UK Politics Liam Byrne chosen as Labour’s West Midlands mayor candidate https://t.co/fyp6WVZOoV 15 minutes ago

PoliDigitalUK

Politico Digital UK Liam Byrne chosen as Labour’s West Midlands mayor candidate https://t.co/ZwOTWrMH9u 16 minutes ago

BareLeft

Marl Karx Anybody got much of a line on what's happening with the Labour candidacy for West Midlands Mayor? Liam Byrne is a… https://t.co/p0WL2GxKNU 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.