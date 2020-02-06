Global  

Third coronavirus patient who was 'diagnosed in Sussex is being taken to London'

Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Third coronavirus patient who was 'diagnosed in Sussex is being taken to London'The patient did not contract the virus in the UK.
Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus

A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer has said. Professor Chris Whitty said the person, who did not contract the virus in the UK, is currently..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York [Video]Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York

Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Third coronavirus patient diagnosed in Sussex

Third coronavirus patient diagnosed in SussexSo far the deadly virus which originated in China, has killed 563 people - and the number is rising
Folkestone Herald

dailystar

Daily Star BREAKING Third coronavirus patient diagnosed in UK didn’t travel from China https://t.co/biEUHAkkov 1 minute ago

FlyingPanda_TV

Flying Panda | One Piece Theorist @aestheticjeon Confirm that the person wasn’t from China this time. Britain’s third coronavirus case flew in to UK… https://t.co/PpSpWcTcoj 16 minutes ago

New_Kiminonaha

伊達 白鷹 DATE Hakutaka RT @DailyMailUK: Britain’s third coronavirus case flew in to UK from OUTSIDE China: Patient diagnosed in Brighton before being whisked off… 21 minutes ago

SurreyAdBeth

Beth Duffell RT @RJKDuggan: It is thought the person, who contracted the virus in Asia but not in China, was diagnosed in Brighton and is being transfer… 22 minutes ago

debrabrown_

Debra Brown RT @Eastbournians: BREAKING NEWS - Third UK patient has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Brighton. The person did not contract the virus… 30 minutes ago

Tottenhambrexi1

full English Brexit #MBGA 🇬🇧 RT @LTHlondon: Britain's third coronavirus case flew in to UK from OUTSIDE China: Patient was diagnosed in BRIGHTON before being whisked of… 35 minutes ago

Jacquie72832803

Jacquie RT @boblister_poole: Britain's third coronavirus case flew in to UK from OUTSIDE China: Patient was diagnosed in Brighton before being whis… 36 minutes ago

YateleyNews

Yateley N&M It is thought the person, who contracted the virus in Asia but not in China, was diagnosed in Brighton and is being… https://t.co/oIwUWhMcVT 45 minutes ago

