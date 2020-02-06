Global  

Scottish Sun political editor talks about his scoop on Derek Mackay

BBC News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The Scottish Sun political editor Chris Musson talks to BBC Scotland podcast Podlitical about his scoop on Derek Mackay.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy

Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy 01:05

 Derek Mackay, former Scottish Finance Secretary has resigned after admitting he had “behaved foolishly”, following reports he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy. The father-of-two stepped down just hours before he was due to announce the Scottish Budget for 2020-21. The Scottish Sun...

