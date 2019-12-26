Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Taylor Swift signs global publishing deal for her songwriting

Taylor Swift signs global publishing deal for her songwriting

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has signed a new publishing deal for her songwriting with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Publishing Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group | Billboard News

Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Publishing Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group | Billboard News 01:44

 Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Alwyn 'ignores' gossip about his relationship with Taylor Swift [Video]Joe Alwyn "ignores" gossip about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn "ignores" gossip about his relationship with Taylor Swift The 'Favourite' actor is romancing the 'Lover' singer but doesn't like to talk about his personal life, so he finds the best way to..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift signs global publishing deal with Universal


ContactMusic

Taylor Swift Signs Global Agreement With Universal Music Publishing Group

Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, broadening her partnership with the Universal...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

comebackloveme

inês ¦ 154 RT @swiftsupdates: 💿 | According to @UMG, Taylor has sold 97 MILLION album units worldwide, and has surpassed 54 BILLION total streams to d… 1 minute ago

AustinOswald

Austin Oswald // Lover Fest West RT @billboard: .@taylorswift13 has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with @UMPG https://t.co/tjh9O3F93E 2 minutes ago

missjakeson

Miss Americana, 𝖆𝖗𝖊 𝖞𝖔𝖚 𝖓𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖞? RT @blondeafro: TAYLOR SWIFT SIGNS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL PUBLISHING AGREEMENT WITH UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP https://t.co/BVU3WiiTuj 2 minutes ago

frendmi

owolabi oyewole RT @HITSDD: .@taylorswift13 signs global deal with Universal Music Publishing Group https://t.co/kYEKTO8fd2 https://t.co/GfS50GdEEY 2 minutes ago

LTrack7

Alex | Its golden💛 RT @swiftsupdates: 📝 | “Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, after being with… 5 minutes ago

Utveronica11

V.C. RT @billboardbiz: Taylor Swift Signs Global Agreement With Universal Music Publishing Group https://t.co/Ki164f3DLK 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.