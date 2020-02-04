Global  

Two killed in high-speed train crash in Italy

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A high-speed passenger train has derailed in northern Italy, killing two railway workers and injuring 28 other people as its engine broke off and careered into a work vehicle on an adjacent track.
 A high speed train derailed in Northern Italy killing who authorities are identifying as the two train conductors and injuring dozens more. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Two killed as train derails in Italy, dozens injured

High-speed train, known as Freccia Rossi, skipped tracks near Milan early on Thursday.
Al Jazeera

High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railway workers killed

MILAN (AP) — A high-speed passenger train derailed in northern Italy before dawn on Thursday on the heavily used Milan-Bologna line, with the motor car...
SeattlePI.com


