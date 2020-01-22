Global  

Ireland is showing the UK how it’s done again, with same-sex dance pairings on Dancing with the Stars

PinkNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars will feature two same-sex dance pairings – showing Strictly Come Dancing how it’s done. RTE revealed that the out Irish media personality Brian Dowling, who rose to fame after winning British reality series Big Brother, would be paired with professional dancer Kai...
