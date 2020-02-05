Super snow moon will appear on Sunday morning

YsaBB RT @cnni: The moon will be fullest at 2:33 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 9, according to NASA. So bundle up, celebrate, and get excited for t… 21 seconds ago Re RT @CNN: The moon will be fullest at 2:33 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 9, according to NASA. So bundle up, celebrate, and get excited for th… 6 minutes ago Brina RT @cnni: The moon will be fullest at 2:33 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 9, according to NASA. So bundle up and get excited for the first sup… 8 minutes ago Joe Camo RT @fvcamodeca: Super Snow Moon 2020: Bright, full moon will light up the night sky tonight! Yes! Its bright outside! https://t.co/vkqlh2eC… 20 minutes ago Ed Jones RT @Constance8News: 🌚“Super Snow Moon” will be at its brightest on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 and is the first supermoon of the year. https://t.c… 32 minutes ago mark RT @DominaEmilia: Sunday morning's 'Super Snow Moon' is the best time for a second chance to make things better 🔴 And yes, it is My respon… 47 minutes ago judy johnson @judy3birds RT @leach_deanna: Try and look at at the night sky tonight. Super Snow Moon 2020: Bright, full moon will light up the night sky tonight. h… 55 minutes ago Tyler Metcalf RT @hoppermark: A full snow moon will be visible in the sky this weekend, but experts disagree about whether or not it's a Supermoon. Looke… 56 minutes ago