Pete Buttigieg takes the moral high ground after voter says she doesn’t want a gay president
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Pete Buttigieg has responded diplomatically to a viral clip of an Iowa voter asking to withdraw her vote for him because he is gay. The video from Monday’s caucus in Cresco, Iowa showed the woman seeking to change her vote after discovering Buttigieg is married to a man – telling the candidate’s precinct...
The Iowa caucuses were a mess this year.
Many issues caused a delay in results.
Based on preliminary results, Sen. Bernie Sanders seemed set to win the most votes.
However, he is still on par with on behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in terms of percentage of delegates.
Because of this,...
In a continuation of movement we picked up in last night's WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll, it's another day of good results in New Hampshire for Pete Buttigieg. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller..
DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg directly criticized his top rivals in Iowa, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont...