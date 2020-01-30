Global  

Pete Buttigieg takes the moral high ground after voter says she doesn’t want a gay president

PinkNews Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg has responded diplomatically to a viral clip of an Iowa voter asking to withdraw her vote for him because he is gay. The video from Monday’s caucus in Cresco, Iowa showed the woman seeking to change her vote after discovering Buttigieg is married to a man – telling the candidate’s precinct...
