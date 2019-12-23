Gemma Collins leaves fans gobsmacked after 'unrecognisable' haircut

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Cheryl Hole reveals in an exclusive interview if fans can expect to see more of her impersonation of Gemma Collins.

Gemma Collins claims she's mobbed by fans wherever she goes Gemma Collins claims she's mobbed by fans wherever she goes The reality TV star admits the attention she receives has become so intense that she can't go Christmas shopping without getting mobbed by.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:54Published on December 23, 2019