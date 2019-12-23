Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Gemma Collins leaves fans gobsmacked after 'unrecognisable' haircut

Gemma Collins leaves fans gobsmacked after 'unrecognisable' haircut

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Gemma Collins leaves fans gobsmacked after 'unrecognisable' haircutNow, Gemma routinely keeps her fans updated with her life over Twitter and Facebook, after winning a legion of loyal followers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

EXCLUSIVE: Will we be seeing more of Cheryl Hole's Gemma Collins impersonation? [Video]EXCLUSIVE: Will we be seeing more of Cheryl Hole's Gemma Collins impersonation?

'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Cheryl Hole reveals in an exclusive interview if fans can expect to see more of her impersonation of Gemma Collins.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published

Gemma Collins claims she's mobbed by fans wherever she goes [Video]Gemma Collins claims she's mobbed by fans wherever she goes

Gemma Collins claims she's mobbed by fans wherever she goes The reality TV star admits the attention she receives has become so intense that she can't go Christmas shopping without getting mobbed by..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published


Tweets about this

dailystar

Daily Star Gemma Collins leaves fans speechless as she unveils dazzling transformation https://t.co/RYXz9CkQws https://t.co/s6ixXf2277 46 minutes ago

dailystar

Daily Star Gemma Collins leaves fans speechless as she unveils dazzling transformation https://t.co/RYXz9C3fEU https://t.co/Xc6XNEzQnW 2 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Gemma Collins leaves fans speechless as she unveils dazzling transformation https://t.co/RYXz9C3fEU https://t.co/we4NeyTGIt 3 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Gemma Collins leaves fans speechless as she unveils dazzling transformation https://t.co/RYXz9CkQws https://t.co/OmG5NZXWjM 5 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Gemma Collins leaves fans speechless as she unveils dazzling transformation https://t.co/RYXz9CkQws https://t.co/26tKemr640 13 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Gemma Collins leaves fans speechless as she unveils dazzling transformation https://t.co/RYXz9C3fEU https://t.co/tzgVktoW80 14 hours ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Gemma Collins leaves fans gobsmacked after 'unrecognisable' haircut https://t.co/iczY4mlakZ 14 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Gemma Collins leaves fans speechless as she unveils dazzling transformation https://t.co/RYXz9C3fEU https://t.co/hJQcyrWZUg 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.