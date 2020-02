Sinn Fein chief McDonald will ask Murphy to say my son was no criminal, reveals IRA victim Paul Quinn's mother

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The mother of IRA murder victim Paul Quinn has said Mary Lou McDonald is to ask Sinn Fein minister Conor Murphy to publicly state that her son wasn't a criminal.



