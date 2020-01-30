Global  

UK weather forecast: Danger to life warnings issued as Storm Ciara to bring 80mph winds

Thursday, 6 February 2020
Risk in capital because 'infrastructure isn't quite built to cope with those winds', forecaster suggests
Recent related videos

More snow heading for Colorado! [Video]More snow heading for Colorado!

A strong storm system will move into the northern and central mountains on Thursday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the mountains along and north of I-70 through Friday for 1 to 3 FEET of new..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:35Published

Scorching Temps And High Winds Bring Renewed Wildfire Threats To Australia [Video]Scorching Temps And High Winds Bring Renewed Wildfire Threats To Australia

Large areas of southeast Australia are bracing themselves for a days-long heatwave. The scorching conditions threaten to stoke bushfires that have been burning in the region for months. New South..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news

'Danger to life' in Ayrshire as Storm Ciara gets set to hit with 80mph winds

'Danger to life' in Ayrshire as Storm Ciara gets set to hit with 80mph windsThe Met Office are warning residents across the UK to beware as it comes in at the weekend.
Daily Record Also reported by •Folkestone HeraldStroud Life

UK weather forecast: Met Office warnings issued for entire country with 80mph winds likely to cause power cuts and travel disruption

'Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts'
Independent


