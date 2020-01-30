Global  

Dolittle: How Robert Downey Jr was inspired by a Welshman

BBC News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
William Price has inspired actor Robert Downey Jr to take on a Welsh accent in his new film.
News video: Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena

Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena 00:30

 Dolittle movie - Meet Yoshi - John Cena Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle. After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey),...

Why Did Downey Make 'Dolittle'?

Why did Robert Downey Jr make the critical flop 'Dolittle'?

Why did Robert Downey Jr make the critical flop &apos;Dolittle&apos;?

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Why Did Downey Make 'Dolittle'?

Why did Robert Downey Jr make the critical flop 'Dolittle'?

Why did Robert Downey Jr make the critical flop 'Dolittle'? The film is a critical and commercial flop. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle the film is one of the biggest disasters of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

