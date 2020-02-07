Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Shamima Begum to find out if revocation of British citizenship was lawful

Shamima Begum to find out if revocation of British citizenship was lawful

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Shamima Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join so-called Islamic State – is set to find out whether the decision to revoke her British citizenship was lawful.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shamima Begum: Tribunal to decide if decision to revoke British citizenship was lawful


Telegraph.co.uk

Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against decision to revoke British citizenship

Shamima Begum has lost the first stage of a legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship.
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LmaoMario

hi my name is Mad Memer Maz i like tweeting memes RT @itvnews: Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship https://t.co/61HjrO0… 4 minutes ago

duncr

Duncr Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship https://t.co/YUUIxGsbWv 8 minutes ago

Julie34479

Julie Carey 🇬🇧🇬🇧 Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship https://t.co/MApOMwuQ0G 14 minutes ago

LindaAr84840452

Linda Armstrong RT @What_RP_Said: Hurray! Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship. We d… 16 minutes ago

What_RP_Said

Rickyy Hurray! Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship.… https://t.co/YTPX5cSehT 22 minutes ago

Karen09UK

[email protected]/CY Good 👏 Shamima Begum loses first stage of citizenship appeal https://t.co/wsTAnNB0II Sent via @updayUK 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.