West Midlands named and shamed as one of UK's worst poverty hotspots Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Study from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation says that, despite rising levels of employment, in-work poverty has also gone up because people's pay and hours are not enough. Study from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation says that, despite rising levels of employment, in-work poverty has also gone up because people's pay and hours are not enough. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chris Goulden (JRF) West Midlands named and shamed as one of UK's worst poverty hotspots https://t.co/Xs8i9DDSUx #solveukpoverty 45 minutes ago