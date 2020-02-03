Global  

'Shut the f*** up' - Love Island stunned as Shaughna left single after Callum recouples with Molly

Tamworth Herald Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
'Shut the f*** up' - Love Island stunned as Shaughna left single after Callum recouples with MollyThe contestants had to decide if they wanted to stick with their original partner or recouple with one of the new arrivals in Thursday's episode in what host Laura Whitmore described as "the ultimate relationship test".
News video: Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling

Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling 00:58

 'Love Island's Callum Jones has recoupled with Molly Smith, leaving Shaughna Phillips single as the boys return from Casa Amor.

