Prison officer Stephanie Smithwhite who had affair with criminal Cocky Warren set to be jailed

Tamworth Herald Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Prison officer Stephanie Smithwhite who had affair with criminal Cocky Warren set to be jailedStephanie Smithwhite, 40, was an officer at HMP Frankland near Durham where the gangster - once named in the Sunday Times Rich List - was serving time.
Prison officer jailed for Curtis Warren affair

Stephanie Smithwhite became infatuated with the "major league offender" and had a tattoo of his name.
Prison officer jailed after cutting hole in trousers for sexual affair with gangster inmate Cocky Warren

Prison officer jailed after cutting hole in trousers for sexual affair with gangster inmate Cocky WarrenStephanie Smithwhite, 40, denied cutting a hole in the trousers of her prison uniform was for a sexual purpose
