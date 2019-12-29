Global  

Threats and violent protests 'cannot be tolerated', says West Ham co-chairman David Gold

BBC Local News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Threats and violent fan protests against football executives "cannot be tolerated", says West Ham co-chairman David Gold.
