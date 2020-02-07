Global  

Brit tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast

Friday, 7 February 2020
The company said that 41 people on board had tested positive for the virus, including the one Briton and passengers from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan and the US.
News video: More Than 60 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

More Than 60 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship 01:40

 At least 61 people aboard a cruise ship anchored near the coast of Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published

Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined after 8 former passengers tested positive for coronavirus

Drone footage has captured the now docked and quarantined World Dream cruise ship after eight former passengers tested positive for coronavirus. Footage from Friday (February 7) shows the 3,600..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:55Published


5 more Canadians test positive for coronavirus aboard quarantined cruise ship

Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total on board...
CBC.ca Also reported by •SBSCP24The AgeUSATODAY.comIndian ExpressReuters

Coronavirus latest: More than 30,000 infected in China

More than 30,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in China, with over 600 deaths. At least 60 people have tested positive and been quarantined on...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •NYTimes.comReutersSBS

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live BREAKING: Brit tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast https://t.co/Cyzf9gikdh 59 minutes ago

TimesSelect

Times Select David, who is stranded on board the Diamond Princess in Japan, joked in a video posted online that “we paid for a c… https://t.co/cUGPPSL1WN 2 hours ago

KaurananSpring

Kauranan Spring Brit 'on honeymoon' tests positive for coronavirus on stranded Japan cruise ship https://t.co/Ejiyfq5ZxS 2 hours ago

maria_natzel

[email protected] Brit 'on honeymoon' tests positive for coronavirus on stranded Japan cruise ship https://t.co/CdCA4yuRN5 3 hours ago

Brit_cynical

George Royce #CleanBrexit RT @SkyNewsBreak: Public Health England says there have been 266 tests for coronavirus but no-one has tested positive since the two cases w… 5 days ago

