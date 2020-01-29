Global  

Hillary Clinton shares her searingly obvious plan to get rid of Donald Trump with Ellen Degeneres

PinkNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to talk about Donal Trump’s impeachment acquittal and how to get him out of office. Spoiler alert: Clinton’s top tip for getting Trump out of office comes down to voting in the presidential election. The former secretary of state, who ran against Trump in the 2016...
News video: Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal

Trump unbound at White House celebration of his acquittal 01:51

 Cheered on by loyalists, President Donald Trump did not hold back as he celebrated the end of his impeachment saga on Thursday with a mix of expletives and insults for his opponents and praise for the supporters who stuck with him. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

