First same-sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland launches scathing attack against Arlene Foster

PinkNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The first same-sex couple to legally marry in Northern Ireland launched a scathing attack against the country’s first minster, Arlene Foster. Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards are all set to casually leap into history books as the first wed same-sex couple following the legalisation of equal marriage this year....
News video: Belfast couple to make same-sex marriage history

Belfast couple to make same-sex marriage history 00:49

 A couple have revealed the coincidence behind Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage. The day marks their sixth anniversary as a couple and they had already booked a civil partnership ceremony for the date months before the landmark law change in the region. Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards speak...

First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland [Video]First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland

First same-sex couple ties the knot in Northern Ireland

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:30Published


Institutions should step forward for abuse victims, says Foster

Institutions should step forward both morally and in terms of providing financial redress to victims of historical abuse, Northern Ireland’s First Minister...
Belfast Telegraph

Same-sex marriage: NI set for first gay wedding

Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards will be the first same-sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland.
BBC News Also reported by •PinkNewsBelfast Telegraph

