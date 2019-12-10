Global  

Bristol City v Birmingham City

BBC Local News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Preview followed by live coverage of Friday's Championship game between Bristol City and Birmingham City.
'Had problems' - What's in store for Birmingham City when they visit Bristol City

'Had problems' - What's in store for Birmingham City when they visit Bristol CityBirmingham City visit Ashton Gate on Friday night looking to extend their excellent record at the venue and derail Bristol City's play-off charge
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by BBC News, Walsall Advertiser, Tamworth Herald

The latest fitness update on ex-Aston Villa striker's hopes of facing Birmingham City

The latest fitness update on ex-Aston Villa striker's hopes of facing Birmingham CityLee Johnson reveals Bristol City's team news ahead of Friday night's showdown with Birmingham City at Ashton Gate
Walsall Advertiser


FiTEPLFeed

FiT News FT: Bristol City 1-3 Birmingham The hosts good run comes to an end. 4 seconds ago

OnsideOllie

Onside Ollie 2/3 on the Bet Builders 🧱 ❌ Bristol City v Birmingham, ✅ Roma v Bologna ✅ Alaves v Eibar Good odds at 2.5 & 2.05… https://t.co/D9hPHHFd6M 22 seconds ago

RichardTonry

bluenose mucka Another huge win beating forest and Bristol city in a week is no fluke its class! I could get use to this Birmingham city #bcfc 28 seconds ago

JayCartwright11

Carty.... RT @BBCSport: Birmingham City recovered from conceding a goal after 40 seconds to win at Ashton Gate and end Bristol City's four-game winni… 39 seconds ago

MAF79

Matthew Fleet Bristol City 1 Birmingham City 3 A big result for Blues #wba are most grateful 👍 57 seconds ago

Surgeonofjay

John Jay Also, Birmingham beat Forest last week. Just beat Bristol City and have WBA, Fulham and Brentford to play. Birmingh… https://t.co/StMPBrko2m 59 seconds ago

NewsFootball365

Football News #football Bristol City 1-3 Birmingham City: Robins miss chance to go third in Championship https://t.co/Cytm3KxYO4 1 minute ago

n55ffc

Geoff Cameraman Birmingham might have poked us in the eye last week but they did us a big favour tonight, Bristol City 1 Birmingham City 3 #nffc 1 minute ago

