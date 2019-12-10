Bristol City v Birmingham City

FiT News FT: Bristol City 1-3 Birmingham The hosts good run comes to an end. 4 seconds ago Onside Ollie 2/3 on the Bet Builders 🧱 ❌ Bristol City v Birmingham, ✅ Roma v Bologna ✅ Alaves v Eibar Good odds at 2.5 & 2.05… https://t.co/D9hPHHFd6M 22 seconds ago bluenose mucka Another huge win beating forest and Bristol city in a week is no fluke its class! I could get use to this Birmingham city #bcfc 28 seconds ago Carty.... RT @BBCSport: Birmingham City recovered from conceding a goal after 40 seconds to win at Ashton Gate and end Bristol City's four-game winni… 39 seconds ago Matthew Fleet Bristol City 1 Birmingham City 3 A big result for Blues #wba are most grateful 👍 57 seconds ago John Jay Also, Birmingham beat Forest last week. Just beat Bristol City and have WBA, Fulham and Brentford to play. Birmingh… https://t.co/StMPBrko2m 59 seconds ago Football News #football Bristol City 1-3 Birmingham City: Robins miss chance to go third in Championship https://t.co/Cytm3KxYO4 1 minute ago Geoff Cameraman Birmingham might have poked us in the eye last week but they did us a big favour tonight, Bristol City 1 Birmingham City 3 #nffc 1 minute ago