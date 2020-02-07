Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Phillip Schofield on coming out as gay: 'Every person I tell it gets a little lighter'

Phillip Schofield on coming out as gay: 'Every person I tell it gets a little lighter'

BBC News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed he is gay, after 27 years of marriage to his wife Stephanie Lowe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kathiebennett

KATHIE BENNETT RT @fzhedayat: All I can think about with Phillip Schofield coming out as gay is how he was cheering for Boris who literally called gay man… 2 seconds ago

VikkiMa39720976

Vikki M RT @danalexhales17: Phillip Schofield coming out as gay is fucking iconic and brave, in this day and age. The fact that he hid who he was f… 3 seconds ago

PookySoupy

GirlyGirl❤ RT @PAshowbiz: TV presenter Phillip Schofield has said in a statement that he has “been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.” http… 5 seconds ago

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Phillip Schofield on coming out as gay: 'Every person I tell it gets a little lighter' https://t.co/aWgOP4HfhV 6 seconds ago

katiesboyce

ĸaтιe //✌🏻 RT @wasteIandbby: people making patronising comments about phillip schofield's coming out really don't remember how homophobic the world wa… 7 seconds ago

radionewshub

Radio News Hub TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed he has "been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."… https://t.co/BZPPASn7wG 10 seconds ago

georgegriffiths

george Eamonn Holmes comforted Phillip Schofield after highly emotional coming out interview on #ThisMorning https://t.co/On5aeHjX91 10 seconds ago

ShropshireStar

Shropshire Star “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay… https://t.co/sGFxBZCs0H 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.