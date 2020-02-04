Global  

Cambridge weather: Storm Ciara prompts 'danger to life warning' as storm heads for Cambs

Cambridge News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Cambridge weather: Storm Ciara prompts 'danger to life warning' as storm heads for CambsThe Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds as Storm Ciara is set to hit Cambridge on Sunday.
News video: Mostly cloudy, windy Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, windy Tuesday 03:11

 A two part storm system is brewing to our southwest. The first area of low pressure will bring rain way to our south today.

Kent weather: Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning as Storm Ciara set to batter county

Kent weather: Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning as Storm Ciara set to batter countyThe yellow weather warning for Kent has been downscaled from 30 hours to 24 - but it's severity has been heightened
Folkestone Herald

Cambridge weather: Weekend train changes announced as powerful Storm Ciara heads for Cambs

Greater Anglia, which runs trains between Cambridge and London among other routes, has issued a warning
Cambridge News


