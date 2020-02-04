Kesha defamed her alleged rapist Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he’d assaulted Katy Perry, judge rules
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Kesha was found to have defamed Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he’d raped Katy Perry in a text message. New York Supreme Court judge Jennifer G Schechter ruled that Kesha “made a false statement to Lady Gaga” about Dr Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) raping Katy Perry, “and that was defamatory.”...
