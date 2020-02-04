Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kesha defamed her alleged rapist Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he’d assaulted Katy Perry, judge rules

Kesha defamed her alleged rapist Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he’d assaulted Katy Perry, judge rules

PinkNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Kesha was found to have defamed Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he’d raped Katy Perry in a text message. New York Supreme Court judge Jennifer G Schechter ruled that Kesha “made a false statement to Lady Gaga” about Dr Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) raping Katy Perry, “and that was defamatory.”...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Lady Gaga Makes New Relationship Instagram Official

Lady Gaga Makes New Relationship Instagram Official 00:51

 Lady Gaga Makes New Relationship Instagram Official Lady Gaga confirmed her relationship status after being spotted with a mysterious man while hitting the town during Super Bowl weekend. The singer took to Instagram sharing a photo of her cuddling with her new partner on a yacht. Lady Gaga, via...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga met Michael Polansky through friends [Video]Lady Gaga met Michael Polansky through friends

Lady Gaga met her new boyfriend Michael Polansky through friends, according to an insider, who says the couple are "very happy".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Katy Perry facing backlash over British Asian Trust ambassador role [Video]Katy Perry facing backlash over British Asian Trust ambassador role

Katy Perry is facing backlash after being appointed an ambassador for the British Asian Trust.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kesha defamed producer Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he raped Katy Perry, judge rules

Pop singer was also told to pay £289,139 over late royalty payments to the producer's company
Independent Also reported by •Just Jared

Kesha suffers setback in Dr Luke defamation trial

Kesha defamed Dr Luke when she sent Lady Gaga a text claiming he'd raped Katy Perry, a judge rules.
BBC News Also reported by •Billboard.comE! Online

Tweets about this

Pollysback1

Pollysback RT @PinkNews: Kesha defamed her alleged rapist Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he’d assaulted Katy Perry, judge rules https://t.co/HXT2qXBrXP 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Kesha defamed her alleged rapist Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he’d assaulted Katy Perry, judge rules… https://t.co/mLjEwFw6rQ 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Kesha defamed her alleged rapist Dr Luke by telling Lady Gaga he’d assaulted Katy Perry, judge rules https://t.co/HXT2qXBrXP 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.