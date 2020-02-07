Global  

Phillip Schofield receives outpouring of love and support after courageously coming out as gay

PinkNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Phillip Schofield has been applauded by celebrity friends and the LGBT+ community after coming out as gay, aged 57. Schofield made his announcement on Instagram shortly before appearing on ITV’s This Morning. “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling...
News video: Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay

Phillip Schofield: I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay 00:35

 In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, Phillip Schofield has announced he is gay. The This Morning presenter, who has been married for nearly 27 years, said in a statement that he had the love and support of his wife and two daughters.

Phillip Schofield: In Profile [Video]Phillip Schofield: In Profile

Television presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay with the "strength and support" of his family. Here's a look at his life and career. From the West End to the This Morning sofa,he has become..

Phillip Schofield Announces He Is Gay [Video]Phillip Schofield Announces He Is Gay

Popular television present Phillip Schofield has come out as gay. In a moving Instagram post, the star spoke of the love and support of his family in making the announcement.

The Daily Mirror issues grovelling apology after describing Phillip Schofield’s coming out as ‘bizarre’

The Daily Mirror has apologised “unreservedly” for describing Phillip Schofield coming out as gay as “bizarre”. Schofield made his announcement on...
PinkNews Also reported by •Daily RecordIndependentBelfast TelegraphReutersWest BritonBBC News

Five times Phillip Schofield stood up for gay rights throughout his legendary career

Phillip Schofield has been a fierce supporter of LGBT+ rights long before he came out as gay. The This Morning host told the world that “being gay is a reason...
PinkNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWest Briton

